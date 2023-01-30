The Anambra State Police Stakeholders Partnership Forum, and the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre have shown serious concerns on the controversy surrounding the death of one Uchenna Okafor (male), who allegedly died in the custody of the Anambra State Criminal Investigation Department annex, Awkuzu, in December 2022. The groups demanded that the Anambra Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Groups kick as Anambra boy die in police custody