Groups kick as Anambra boy die in police custody

By
Headliners
-
6



The Anambra State Police Stakeholders Partnership Forum, and the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre have shown serious concerns on the controversy surrounding the death of one Uchenna Okafor (male), who allegedly died in the custody of the Anambra State Criminal Investigation Department annex, Awkuzu, in December 2022. The groups demanded that the Anambra Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR