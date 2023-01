A contender for the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial seat on the platform of the Young Progressives Party, Emmanuel Ekon, has debunked insinuations that he is backing the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. Addressing newsmen on Sunday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the former House of Representatives member for Abak Federal Constituency, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper