In this interview, winner of the equivalent of two Oscars and Oxford alumnus Ambassador Charles Crawford explains why executives should attend the forthcoming TEXEM Self-awareness for Better Management of Change in Uncertain Times programme. Other TEXEMs faculty delivering this programme include Professor Paul Griffith, the Worlds first Professor in Management to lead a team to Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Self-Awareness is critical to success in turbulent times-Former British Ambassador