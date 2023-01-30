Self-Awareness is critical to success in turbulent times-Former British Ambassador

By
Headliners
-
2



In this interview, winner of the equivalent of two Oscars and Oxford alumnus Ambassador Charles Crawford explains why executives should attend the forthcoming TEXEM Self-awareness for Better Management of Change in Uncertain Times programme. Other TEXEMs faculty delivering this programme include Professor Paul Griffith, the Worlds first Professor in Management to lead a team to Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR