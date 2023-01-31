A former Director of Voter Education and Publicity of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, has thrown more light on the election petitions tribunal judgment that sacked Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the 2022 governorship election in the state. The Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal had on Friday Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Osun: APC obtained incomplete BVAS report Ex-INEC director