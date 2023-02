Ogechi Okoroafor, the graduating student of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, who went viral on social media for saying that she graduated with the help of God and her private parts, has apologised to the institution. Okoroafor, in a letter to the institution, said she wanted to say her father and God helped Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper