Kwankwaso didnt meet, discuss with AtikuNNPP PCC





The New Nigeria Peoples Party says its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has neither met nor discussed with his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, or his representatives, on any working relationship towards 2023 presidential election. The spokesperson, Kwankwaso/NNPP Presidential Campaign Council, Ladipo Johnson, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja. Johnson Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper