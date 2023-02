The President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service to make the countrys border impenetrable to infiltrators ahead of the forthcoming election. This was contained in a statement made available to journalists by the Ministry of Interior on Tuesday. The Minister, Rauf Aregebesola, through his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure, conveyed Buharis directive Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper