A pastor in Ondo State, Paul Oyewole, has been accused of publishing and posting his own obituary on the social media platform, WhatsApp, in a bid to avoid repaying a 3 million debt owed to a church member. The 43-year-old pastor was arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court, Ondo Town, Ondo on charges of fraudulently Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper