The spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Wednesday opened up on the January 14 attack on his country home in Akokwa, Imo State. According to him, contrary to insinuations that the attack was carried out by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, the incident which left over 500 bullet Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper