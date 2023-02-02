Some stations glamorising hate speech, divisive remarks NBC

By
Headliners
-
1



The National Broadcasting Commission on Wednesday warned broadcasters covering the forthcoming general elections to abide by the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, and other relevant regulations guiding the broadcast of elections in Nigeria. Consequently, the commission enjoined all broadcasters to desist from using or allowing their facilities to be used by politicians and their Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

