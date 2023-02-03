Popular comedian and skit-maker, Adebowale Adedayo better known as Mr Macaroni, has said the All Progressives Congress should not be campaigning for votes ahead of the forthcoming elections, but instead should be begging Nigerians for forgiveness for the hardship caused in recent times. The skit-maker, who took to Twitter to express his displeasure as regards Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today APC should be begging for forgiveness not votes Mr Macaroni