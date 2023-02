Following the scarcity of fuel and new Naira notes, some miscreants within the popular Araromi Spare parts, Gate, on Friday, took advantage of protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and set ablaze police station and vandalise WEMA Bank in the area. The peaceful protest, which started at Iwo road, suddenly turned brutal as protesters Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper