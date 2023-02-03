Afghanistans Taliban authorities have beaten and detained an academic who voiced outrage on live television against their ban on womens university education, his aide said Friday. Veteran journalism lecturer Ismail Mashal caused a storm by tearing his degree certificates to shreds on TV in December, protesting the edict ending womens higher education. In recent days, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Taliban detain educator for speaking against women school ban