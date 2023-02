The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, will within the first six months of his administration if elected as the president of Nigeria restructure the country up to 80 per cent it requires, a former governor of Enugu State, Okwesilieze Nwodo, has said. Nwodo, who was speaking on behalf of Atiku at Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper