The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila over their failure to cut the unlawful National Assembly budget of N228.1bn, including the N30.17bn severance payments and inauguration costs for members. The suit followed the move by Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today SERAP sues Lawan, Gbajabiamila over N228.1bn NASS budget