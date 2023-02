The Director-General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Sola Obadimu, says the Central Bank of Nigeria should have introduced a N5,000 note rather than redesigning the old notes. Obadimu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday. He saidwhile the new policy Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper