Earthquake: Death toll surpasses 5000, Turkish president declares mourning

Turkeys President Recep Erdogan has declared seven days of national mourning following devastating earthquakes that killed more than 5,000 people and toppled buildings across southeast Turkey and northern Syria, Aljazeera reported on Tuesday morning. The media house noted that authorities fear the death toll from Mondays predawn magnitude 7.8 temblor, followed by a magnitude 7.6 Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
