A late morning fire, Monday, February 6, razed down about 200 houses at the unofficial section of the Muna Internally Displaced Persons camp on the outskirts of the Maiduguri metropolis, Borno State. Eyewitnesses, who could not ascertain the cause of the fire, said it flared up, sweeping across the all-thatched houses by 11am. The population Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper