The Nigerian Community in Turkey, on Tuesday, said it had yet to ascertain the number of Nigerians affected by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake which rocked the transcontinental country on Monday. The earthquake, according to reports, brought down whole apartment blocks in Turkish cities and plied more devastation on millions of Syrians displaced by years of Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Turkey earthquake: Number of displaced Nigerians unknown, says group