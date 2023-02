With just 17 days to the 2023 general election, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, met with the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, on Tuesday. Yakubu met with Monguno followed quickly on the heel of a courtesy visit earlier to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele. Speaking Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper