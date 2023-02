A civil society group, The Osun Masterminds on Wednesday advised the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, against delaying the take-off of the University of Ilesa. The delay, the CSO claimed, may lead to the institution being deregistered. The State Government in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Teslim Igbalaye, and addressed Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper