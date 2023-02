The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Wednesday, arraigned one Ali Bello, said to be a nephew of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja. Bello was arraigned alongside Abba Adauda, Yakubu Adabenege, Iyada Sadat, and Rashida Bello, said to be at large. The defendants were Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper