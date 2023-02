The Athletics Integrity Unit have suspended Nigerian sprinter, Divine Oduduru, for Anti-Doping Violations and faces a possible six-year ban. AIU stated this in a press statement released on Thursday, February 9, 2023, noting that the sprinter has been notified of the suspension. The Athletics Integrity Unit has notified Divine Oduduru of two potential Anti-Doping Rule Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper