Super Eagles forward and Italian Serie A leading goal scorer, Victor Osimhen, and in-form FC Barcelona Femeni forward, Asisat Oshoala, top the list of nominees for the ninth edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards. The awards is scheduled to hold in the Federal Capital, Abuja on Friday, March 24, 2023. Osimhen, the record scorer of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper