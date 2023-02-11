Appeal Court strikes out suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed an appeal filed by Action Alliance against Independent National Electoral Commission, All Progressives Congress and Bola Tinubu. The suit sought the disqualification of presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, from contesting the 2023 election on the grounds that he forged his University of Chicago certificate. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
