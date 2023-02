Star Nepalese cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane, who is free on bail while facing rape charges, will take the pitch at the upcoming World Cup League 2 tri-series, Cricket Nepal has announced. Lamichhane is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room last August. The Cricket Association of Nepal revealed the 22-year-olds inclusion on Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper