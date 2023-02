The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has revealed that the money laundering trial of two family members of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; his nephew, Ali Bello and his wife Rashida Bello (at large) will resume on Monday, February 13, 2023, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, The PUNCH reports. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper