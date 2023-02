A spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has said votes in the forthcoming presidential election in Lagos State will be split among candidates in the PDP, the All Progressives Congress and the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi respectively. Momodu said this on Arise TV Morning Show, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper