110 companies under investigation for data breaches NDPB

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau has said that it is presently investigating over 110 companies in Nigeria over allegations of data breach. This was disclosed on Monday by the National Commissioner of NDPB, Dr Vincent Olatunji in Lagos. He said the companies being investigated include banks, telecommunications firms, gaming companies, and online lending companies. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
