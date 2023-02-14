Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the biggest achievement of his ministry is the repatriation of hundreds of looted artefacts. Mohammed disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the 26th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023). He said, During the period under review, efforts to repatriate artefacts looted Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Lai Mohammed reveals biggest achievement as minister