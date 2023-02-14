Marburg virus kills nine in first-ever outbreak in Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea on Monday confirmed its first-ever outbreak of Marburg virus disease. The viral infection has also killed nine persons in the country. According to the World Health Organisation, preliminary tests carried out following the deaths of at least nine people in the countrys western Kie Ntem Province turned out positive for viral haemorrhagic fever. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
