Zainab Marwa-Abubakar, one of the daughters of the Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), says she has commenced a door-to-door campaign for the victory of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the forthcoming election. This was as the women leaders of the APC and their deputies Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper