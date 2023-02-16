APC, PDP supporters clash at gov debate in Sokoto

Scores were injured when supporters of the All Progressives Congress and that of Peoples Democratic Party clashed on Wednesday during the governorship debate in Sokoto. The debate, which was organised by Voice Of America Hausa Service, held at the auditorium of Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, with six governorship candidate in the state. The participating candidates Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

