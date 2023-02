The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has hailed his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, for his contributions to the progress and development of Nigeria. In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, in Lokoja on Thursday, Bello described the Kaduna State Governor as a rare gift to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper