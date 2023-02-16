The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), has disclosed that out of the banknotes held outside the banking sector, N2.1 trillion had been successfully retrieved since the beginning of the naira redesign policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Buhari disclosed this on Thursday during a national broadcast to Nigerians. I have been reliably Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today New naira: 2.1trn hoarded banknotes have been retrieved Buhari