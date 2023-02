The Joint Front of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria has described the support of the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the naira redesign policy as suspicious. In a statement signed by its National President, Mr Barnabas Yock, on Thursday, JFCSON questioned the rationale for the open support for the unpopular Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper