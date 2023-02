The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr Matthias Schmale, says $1.3 billion is needed to reach six million people in North-East Nigeria with humanitarian assistance in 2023. This is just as the global body, noted that its target of six million, represents an increase of 500,000 people from the 5.5 million people Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper