The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, on Friday, revealed that the amount spent as subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, had crossed N400bn monthly. NNPCLs Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, disclosed this at the Headquarters of the oil firm at the ongoing Final Cutover to NNPC limited, from being a corporation. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper