Be committed to peace accord, UK envoy urges politicians

By
Headliners
-
5



Ahead of the forthcoming election, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has urged politicians to respect the peace accord earlier signed. The British government reinstated its resolve to sanction any politician that is culpable of inciting violence across the country, adding that Nigerians who are also British nationals will not be exempted from Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

