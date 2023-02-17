Some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums have attacked the Ukpor High School training camp being used by the Independent National Electoral Commission to train its officials ahead of the general election. It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the school located in the Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State and disrupted the activities of the electoral Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Hoodlums attack INEC training camp in Anambra, disrupt activities