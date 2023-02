The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to reverse his stance on the old naira notes in order to calm down the crisis across the country. Akeredolu, who faulted the declaration of the president that the old N1000 and N500 notes are no more legal tender Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper