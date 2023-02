Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has assured residents of the state on the completion of the ongoing Osogbo-Ikirun-Kwara Boundary road. Adeleke gave the assurance on Saturday, while inspecting the road project, initiated the Rauf Aregbesola administration. The governor, who told the contractor handling the project to adhere to the specifications, further said, I am Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper