A suspected cultist, Fatai Abass, said to have been on the watchlist of Osun Police Command for over a year has been arrested. Abass, was reportedly arrested Saturday evening at Oke Baale Area of Osogbo, Osun State capital, by the operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad of the Command, following a tip-off. The 23-year-old Abass linked Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper