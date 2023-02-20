[UPDATED] Naira redesign: Sowore knocks Atiku over U-turn, says ex-VP opportunistic





The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has knocked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, over his (Atikus) stance on the naira crisis ravaging the country. Sowore said Atiku was an opportunist who thought he could capitalise on the poverty-inducing naira redesign policy to win the presidential election.







Source: Punch Newspaper