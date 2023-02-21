China deeply concerned over Ukraine conflict, vows to promote dialogue

Chinas foreign minister said Tuesday that Beijing is deeply concerned about the conflict in Ukraine, which is intensifying and even getting out of control. Beijing will work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties and seek common security, Qin Gang said in a speech on global security. Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

