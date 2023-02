Ahead of the 2023 general election scheduled for Saturday, February 25, the coordinating Assistant Inspector-General of Police for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Aishatu Abubakar, and the Commissioner of Police FCT, Dr Sadiq Abubakar, alongside heads of other security agencies met with political party chairmen and candidates on Tuesday. According to a statement by the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper