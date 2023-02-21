Elections: US agencies deploy 40 observers to Nigeria

Two United States-based political think-tank, International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute have deployeda 40-member joint international election observation mission to Nigeria ahead of the presidential and National Assembly election. The delegation, including political leaders, civil society elections experts, and regional specialists from 20 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper

