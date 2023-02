The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has arrived in Lagos State, Nigerias economic hub, to attend the final leg of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally. The Leonardo AW139 helicopter conveying Buhari from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport touched down at the National Stadium at 2:35 pm, after which he was conveyed to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper