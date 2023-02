A total of N1,480,000 was on Wednesday disbursed to 74 petty traders in Delta State by the National Directorate of Employment. The Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, urged the beneficiaries to pay back the loans within the repayment period to enable others to benefit. Fikpo stated that the Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme was Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper