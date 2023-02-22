PICTORIAL: Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, others sign Peace Accord

Ahead the Saturday presidential election, candidates of various political parties vying for Nigerias top job gathered at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday to sign the Peace Accord organised by the Abdulsalami Abubakar-led Peace Committee. In attendance were presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; the Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

